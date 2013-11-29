Buffalo Bills' Doug Marrone hasn't heard of Rob Ford

The job of an NFL coach is all-encompassing.
As you might imagine, the antenna of the average coach isn't exactly raised for news and pop culture minutia. It's very unlikely Greg Schiano could give you a nuanced take on Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.
Likewise, Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone is not the man to go to if you want a discussion on Rob Ford, the politician more popularly known as Toronto's Crack Mayor.
Marrone was asked about Ford ahead of the Bills' annual home game in Toronto, where Ford continues to hold the city's highest municipal office while sometimes wearing wildly dated NFL novelty ties.
He's the guy who smoked crack.
"Really? Well I hope that he can find a way to better himself," Marrone said. "Last time I checked that's illegal, so hopefully he can find a way to help himself."
Marrone went on to explain he often finds himself out of the loop on things that don't pertain to football.
"I think it's very difficult because like I said before, if I want to escape football, I'll escape it in a novel," he said. "I call it a novel, my wife calls it fiction. I'll do that, but honestly we really don't have a lot of time for anything else."
Hopefully a novel based on the life of Rob Ford is in the works. This will solve several problems, while almost certainly winning a Pulitzer.