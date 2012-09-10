Buffalo Bills' David Nelson out for year with torn ACL

Bills wide receiver David Nelson has been lost for the year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
Nelson suffered the injury in Sunday's defeat, leaving the Bills' struggling passing game thin at receiver. Breer also reported that running back Fred Jackson will miss at least three to four weeks with a right knee injury.
Nelson was next in line behind starters Stevie Johnson and Donald Jones in the team's no-huddle spread offense. Jones will likely shift into Nelson's slot role, meaning rookie T.J. Graham and even Brad Smith could see increased snaps outside.
Nelson was a key component to the offense last season, pulling in 61 receptions for 658 yards and five touchdowns. Only Johnson's 76 catches topped that output.