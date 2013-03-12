Buffalo Bills comment on GMs' taped phone call

One of the stranger stories we've seen in a long time emerged Tuesday, when Deadspin released a taped recording of a phone conversation between Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik and Buffalo Bills general manager Buddy Nix.
The conversation was fascinating, but the legality of how the tape was obtained seemed questionable at best, so it was not posted on Around The League. The Bills released a statement on the matter to the Buffalo News.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello added: "NFL Security and our attorneys are looking into it."
That sounds ominous for the men who made the recording.