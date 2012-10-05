Buffalo Bills' backs to battle San Francisco 49ers

The Bills will have both Jackson and C.J. Spiller in their backfield for the second week in a row, and that provides an interesting matchup against San Francisco's elite gang of linebackers led by Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman. ProFootballFocus.com notes that Spiller has an NFL-best 14 missed tackles on 41 touches, and Gailey thrives at creating mismatches when this pair of backs are both in play. Jackson and Spiller are dangerous receiving targets in space, but they won't have an easy time exploiting the 49ers because Bowman and Willis are three-down 'backers who excel in coverage.