Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Brandon Beane

Brandon Beane has been Bills GM since May 2017.

He has selected in the previous six draft classes for the Bills.

Bills Draft Notes since 2018

- 37 total players selected

- 4 Pro Bowlers selected (QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Dawson Knox, RB James Cook)

- 4 of 6 first-round picks have been on defense

- QB Josh Allen was Brandon Beane's first draft selection as the Bills GM (7th overall in 2018)

- Traded up from pick No. 12 to No. 7 to select Allen

- Allen: Leads NFL with 158 total TD since 2019

- The Bills traded away WR Stefon Diggs (to HOU). Also lost WR Gabe Davis in free agency (signed w/ JAX) this offseason.

- Diggs (2,834) & Davis (1,729) are the only BUF players with 1,000+ rec yards since 2022, including playoffs

- Diggs (39) & Davis (31) have accounted for 70 of Josh Allen's 158 pass TD since 2020, including playoffs (44.3%)

- Beane has selected just one WR prior to the 5th round as the Bills GM (through six drafts)

- Gabe Davis: 4th Rd in 2020 (signed w/ JAX in 2024 FA)

- Traded 2020 1st-rd pick for WR Stefon Diggs

- Buffalo has traded up in the first round in each of the last two drafts

- 2023: Traded up from No. 27 to No. 25 overall to select TE Dalton Kincaid

- 2022: Traded up from No. 25 to No. 23 to select CB Kaair Elam

- Buffalo has selected a defensive player with six of their last eight first round picks (since 2016)

- CB Kaiir Elam (2022), DE Greg Rousseau (2021), DT Ed Oliver (2019), LB Tremaine Edmunds (2018), CB Tre'Davious White (2017), DE Shaq Lawson (2016)

- QB Josh Allen (7th overall in 2018) & TE Dalton Kincaid (25th overall in 2023) are Buffalo's only offensive player selected in first round during span