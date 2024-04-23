 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Bills fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Buffalo's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Buffalo Bills Draft Overview

2023 record: 11-6
First in AFC East; lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round

Bills 2024 draft picks (10):

Round 1, pick 28
Round 2, pick 60
Round 4, pick 128
Round 4, pick 134 (compensatory)
Round 5, pick 144 (acquired from Chicago Bears in Ryan Bates trade)
Round 5, pick 160 (acquired from Green Bay Packers in trade for Rasul Douglas)
Round 5, pick 163
Round 5, pick 200
Round 6, pick 204
Round 7, pick 248

Bills team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive tackle, safety, running back

Projected Bills first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 28
Daniel Jeremiah DT Jer'Zhan Newton (ILL)
Charles Davis WR Brian Thomas, Jr. (LSU)
Lance Zierlein WR Adonai Mitchell (TEX)
Bucky Brooks DT Jer'Zhan Newton (ILL)
Peter Schrager WR Adonai Mitchell (TEX)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Bills 2024 Opponents:

Home

Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs

Away

Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Lions

Bills Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
QB Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers) S Jordan Poyer (Dolphins)
LB Nicholas Morrow (Eagles) CB Tre'Davious White (Rams)
WR Mack Hollins (Falcons) C Mitch Morse (Jaguars)
WR Curtis Samuel (Commanders) WR Deonte Hardy (released)
DE Casey Toohill (Commanders) CB Siran Neal (Dolphins)
DT Austin Johnson (Chargers) OL Ryan Bates (trade - Bears)
C Will Clapp (Chargers) WR Gabe Davis (Jaguars)
EDGE Leonard Floyd (49ers)
CB Dane Jackson (Panthers)
DT Tim Settle (Texans)
LB Tyrel Dodson (Seahawks)
RB Damien Harris (retired)

Bills Decision Makers

Owners: Terry Pegula (CEO) & Kim Pegula (President)

General Manager: Brandon Beane

Head Coach: Sean McDermott

Brandon Beane

Brandon Beane has been Bills GM since May 2017.

He has selected in the previous six draft classes for the Bills.

Bills Draft Notes since 2018

- 37 total players selected

- 4 Pro Bowlers selected (QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Dawson Knox, RB James Cook)

- 4 of 6 first-round picks have been on defense

- QB Josh Allen was Brandon Beane's first draft selection as the Bills GM (7th overall in 2018)

- Traded up from pick No. 12 to No. 7 to select Allen

- Allen: Leads NFL with 158 total TD since 2019

- The Bills traded away WR Stefon Diggs (to HOU). Also lost WR Gabe Davis in free agency (signed w/ JAX) this offseason.

- Diggs (2,834) & Davis (1,729) are the only BUF players with 1,000+ rec yards since 2022, including playoffs

- Diggs (39) & Davis (31) have accounted for 70 of Josh Allen's 158 pass TD since 2020, including playoffs (44.3%)

- Beane has selected just one WR prior to the 5th round as the Bills GM (through six drafts)

- Gabe Davis: 4th Rd in 2020 (signed w/ JAX in 2024 FA)

- Traded 2020 1st-rd pick for WR Stefon Diggs

- Buffalo has traded up in the first round in each of the last two drafts

- 2023: Traded up from No. 27 to No. 25 overall to select TE Dalton Kincaid

- 2022: Traded up from No. 25 to No. 23 to select CB Kaair Elam

- Buffalo has selected a defensive player with six of their last eight first round picks (since 2016)

- CB Kaiir Elam (2022), DE Greg Rousseau (2021), DT Ed Oliver (2019), LB Tremaine Edmunds (2018), CB Tre'Davious White (2017), DE Shaq Lawson (2016)

- QB Josh Allen (7th overall in 2018) & TE Dalton Kincaid (25th overall in 2023) are Buffalo's only offensive player selected in first round during span

- Since 2018, Beane has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position except WR & S

Highest drafted Bills player by position, since 2018:

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Josh Allen 1st 7th 2018
RB James Cook 2nd 63rd 2022
WR Gabe Davis 4th 128th 2020
TE Dalton Kincaid 1st 25th 2023
OT Spencer Brown 3rd 93rd 2021
IOL Cody Ford 2nd 38th 2019
DT Ed Oliver 1st 9th 2019
EDGE Greg Rousseau 1st 30th 2021
LB Tremaine Edmunds 1st 16th 2018
CB Kaiir Elam 1st 23rd 2022
S Jaquon Johnson 6th 181st 2019

Last time Bills picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2018 Josh Allen Wyoming 7th
RB 2010 C.J. Spiller Clemson 9th
WR 2014 Sammy Watkins Clemson 4th
TE 2023 Dalton Kincaid Utah 25th
OT 2002 Mike Williams Texas 4th
OG 1995 Ruben Brown Pittsburgh 14th
C 2005 Eric Wood Louisville 28th
DE 2021 Greg Rousseau Miami 30th
DT 2019 Ed Oliver Houston 9th
LB 2018 Tremaine Edmunds Virginia Tech 16th
CB 2022 Kaiir Elam Florida 23rd
S 2006 Donte Whitner Ohio State 8th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

