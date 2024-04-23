Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Bills fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Buffalo's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Buffalo Bills Draft Overview
2023 record: 11-6
First in AFC East; lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round
Bills 2024 draft picks (10):
Round 1, pick 28
Round 2, pick 60
Round 4, pick 128
Round 4, pick 134 (compensatory)
Round 5, pick 144 (acquired from Chicago Bears in Ryan Bates trade)
Round 5, pick 160 (acquired from Green Bay Packers in trade for Rasul Douglas)
Round 5, pick 163
Round 5, pick 200
Round 6, pick 204
Round 7, pick 248
Bills team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive tackle, safety, running back
Projected Bills first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 28
|Daniel Jeremiah
|DT Jer'Zhan Newton (ILL)
|Charles Davis
|WR Brian Thomas, Jr. (LSU)
|Lance Zierlein
|WR Adonai Mitchell (TEX)
|Bucky Brooks
|DT Jer'Zhan Newton (ILL)
|Peter Schrager
|WR Adonai Mitchell (TEX)
Bills 2024 Opponents:
Home
Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs
Away
Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Lions
Bills Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|QB Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers)
|S Jordan Poyer (Dolphins)
|LB Nicholas Morrow (Eagles)
|CB Tre'Davious White (Rams)
|WR Mack Hollins (Falcons)
|C Mitch Morse (Jaguars)
|WR Curtis Samuel (Commanders)
|WR Deonte Hardy (released)
|DE Casey Toohill (Commanders)
|CB Siran Neal (Dolphins)
|DT Austin Johnson (Chargers)
|OL Ryan Bates (trade - Bears)
|C Will Clapp (Chargers)
|WR Gabe Davis (Jaguars)
|EDGE Leonard Floyd (49ers)
|CB Dane Jackson (Panthers)
|DT Tim Settle (Texans)
|LB Tyrel Dodson (Seahawks)
|RB Damien Harris (retired)
Bills Decision Makers
Owners: Terry Pegula (CEO) & Kim Pegula (President)
General Manager: Brandon Beane
Head Coach: Sean McDermott
Brandon Beane
Brandon Beane has been Bills GM since May 2017.
He has selected in the previous six draft classes for the Bills.
Bills Draft Notes since 2018
- 37 total players selected
- 4 Pro Bowlers selected (QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Dawson Knox, RB James Cook)
- 4 of 6 first-round picks have been on defense
- QB Josh Allen was Brandon Beane's first draft selection as the Bills GM (7th overall in 2018)
- Traded up from pick No. 12 to No. 7 to select Allen
- Allen: Leads NFL with 158 total TD since 2019
- The Bills traded away WR Stefon Diggs (to HOU). Also lost WR Gabe Davis in free agency (signed w/ JAX) this offseason.
- Diggs (2,834) & Davis (1,729) are the only BUF players with 1,000+ rec yards since 2022, including playoffs
- Diggs (39) & Davis (31) have accounted for 70 of Josh Allen's 158 pass TD since 2020, including playoffs (44.3%)
- Beane has selected just one WR prior to the 5th round as the Bills GM (through six drafts)
- Gabe Davis: 4th Rd in 2020 (signed w/ JAX in 2024 FA)
- Traded 2020 1st-rd pick for WR Stefon Diggs
- Buffalo has traded up in the first round in each of the last two drafts
- 2023: Traded up from No. 27 to No. 25 overall to select TE Dalton Kincaid
- 2022: Traded up from No. 25 to No. 23 to select CB Kaair Elam
- Buffalo has selected a defensive player with six of their last eight first round picks (since 2016)
- CB Kaiir Elam (2022), DE Greg Rousseau (2021), DT Ed Oliver (2019), LB Tremaine Edmunds (2018), CB Tre'Davious White (2017), DE Shaq Lawson (2016)
- QB Josh Allen (7th overall in 2018) & TE Dalton Kincaid (25th overall in 2023) are Buffalo's only offensive player selected in first round during span
- Since 2018, Beane has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position except WR & S
Highest drafted Bills player by position, since 2018:
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Josh Allen
|1st
|7th
|2018
|RB
|James Cook
|2nd
|63rd
|2022
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|4th
|128th
|2020
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|1st
|25th
|2023
|OT
|Spencer Brown
|3rd
|93rd
|2021
|IOL
|Cody Ford
|2nd
|38th
|2019
|DT
|Ed Oliver
|1st
|9th
|2019
|EDGE
|Greg Rousseau
|1st
|30th
|2021
|LB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|1st
|16th
|2018
|CB
|Kaiir Elam
|1st
|23rd
|2022
|S
|Jaquon Johnson
|6th
|181st
|2019
Last time Bills picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2018
|Josh Allen
|Wyoming
|7th
|RB
|2010
|C.J. Spiller
|Clemson
|9th
|WR
|2014
|Sammy Watkins
|Clemson
|4th
|TE
|2023
|Dalton Kincaid
|Utah
|25th
|OT
|2002
|Mike Williams
|Texas
|4th
|OG
|1995
|Ruben Brown
|Pittsburgh
|14th
|C
|2005
|Eric Wood
|Louisville
|28th
|DE
|2021
|Greg Rousseau
|Miami
|30th
|DT
|2019
|Ed Oliver
|Houston
|9th
|LB
|2018
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Virginia Tech
|16th
|CB
|2022
|Kaiir Elam
|Florida
|23rd
|S
|2006
|Donte Whitner
|Ohio State
|8th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.