Buddy Nix: Vince Young will vie for Buffalo Bills' backup QB job

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills general manager Buddy Nix didn't have any difficulty assessing Vince Young's attributes Friday after agreeing to a one-year contract with the free-agent quarterback.
Strong arm. Great mobility. And then there's his winning record as an NFL starter.
But when it came to projecting the quarterback's role with the Bills, Nix didn't offer any guarantees except to say the starting job already is taken by Ryan Fitzpatrick, leaving Young to compete with Tyler Thigpen for a backup spot.
"We're looking always to try to improve our team," Nix said. "It's a competition for the backup quarterback job and not the starter ... he knows it. That's the way it is.
"The guy's been to two Pro Bowls, he's 31-19 as a starter in this league," Nix added. "We think he can do that again. If he has to play, he can give us a chance to win the game or at least this: He will make Tyler better."
The sides reached a deal a little over one week after Young worked out for the Bills at their facility. Citing a league source, ESPN.com reported the contract is worth $2 million, with another $1 million available in playing-time bonuses.
Young's publicist, Denise White, said the quarterback is scheduled to arrive in Buffalo either Sunday night or Monday morning. White also released a statement from Young, who said: "Thanks to Buddy Nix and Coach Gailey for giving me the opportunity to come in and play and compete. I am looking forward to playing with the guys and helping where I am needed."
Young, who turns 29 next week, has been biding his time to determine the next step of his career, which started in 2006 as a first-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans. He struggled last season as Michael Vick's backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with four touchdown passes and nine interceptions in six games, and he was sacked eight times in six games, including three starts.
