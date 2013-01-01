Buddy Nix remains Buffalo Bills' general manager

The Buffalo Billscalled it quits with coach Chan Gailey on Monday, but general manager Buddy Nix will remain in the picture -- with a catch.
Citing a team source, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that Nix will keep his role, with a succession plan to ease assistant GM Doug Whaley into his place. A team source told Breer that CEO Russ Brandon will be promoted to president/CEO with full authority over the team.
The Bills later announced the move, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Bills owner Ralph Wilson's decision to promote Brandon to team president.
"Russ Brandon is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader," Goodell said. "He is a proven executive with extensive experience in the operation of the Bills. He is committed to the Buffalo region and understands the dynamics of the NFL. Ralph Wilson's decision is a positive step to enhance the stability of the franchise."
Nix will have significant input in how and when he transitions out of the GM role and hands the reins to Whaley, a high-ranking Bills source told Breer. There is no set timetable in place, Breer reported.
Nix's fate appeared to be in limbo after Brandon met with Wilson in Detroit on Monday night, just hours after Gailey was dispatched into the abyss.
Instead of packing his bags, Nix now will help organize the hiring of Gailey's successor. It's a decision certain to be met with mixed emotions by Buffalo's long-suffering fan base.
The Bills (6-10) produced their third consecutive losing season under Nix's leadership in 2012, and the team is 16-32 during his tenure as GM.
Nix and Gailey inherited a talent-poor roster when they assumed control before the 2010 season. Nix holds a spotty track record in the draft and remains culpable for an offseason spending spree on defense that failed to net results on the field, where the Bills are 4-14 over the past three seasons against the AFC East.