Buddy Nix: Buffalo Bills should trade up for QB in draft

It's not like Buffalo Bills general manager Buddy Nix even was asked a question about drafting a quarterback next season on a Friday morning radio show. He just couldn't wait to get the news out.
"Let me say this: I think there's a time that in the era that you're in and the development of your team, there's a time when you can move up a round to take a quarterback," Nix said on WGR-AM, via the Buffalo News. "And I think the time's now for us.
"I mean, if a guy's there -- I keep saying that, and there'll be one out there -- if the guy's there, then I think we'll target -- as I've said before -- drafting a good quarterback. We need a good, young quarterback, and we're going to do our best to get him."
Nix might be a year too late. He just watched another so-so season from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Last year's draft had far more quality quarterbacks in it. These comments from Nix aren't exactly new, but his aggression in saying them is eye-opening.
Nix also talked about drafting a wide receiver who could help move Stevie Johnson to the slot. Johnson is a solid puzzle piece, but he's not exactly a true No. 1 wideout.
Harrison: Week 15 predictions
It's hard to imagine a more enticing slate of games than the Week 15 lineup. Elliot Harrison provides his pick in each contest. More ...
"I look at Cincinnati last night," Nix said. "There's Marvin Lewis. He's been 10 years ... I don't know what their record was for the first six or seven years. Then they take A.J. Green and Andy Dalton. That duo has really turned them around and made them a playoff contender."
Nix isn't going to get 10 years or even six years to turn the Bills around. The clock is ticking, and he's already wasted too much time at the helm without finding a true quarterback solution.