Buddy Nix: Buffalo Bills have no excuse for blowouts

Buffalo Bills general manager Buddy Nix is not a happy camper. His defense has allowed a combined 97 points in the past two weeks to the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.
That's *97 *points in *two *weeks.
"What I see is not enough intensity and urgency," Nix said during a conference call, according to the Associated Press. "When you miss tackles, usually it's one of two things: It's talent or lack of effort. And we've seen these guys do it before, so I think they can. But we've got to get that urgency back somehow."
Harrison: Week 6 Power Rankings
With five weeks in the books, the league hierarchy still is taking shape. Elliot Harrison updates his pecking order. More ...
The Bills' defense gave up 1,201 yards combined the last two weeks. That's the most by an NFL team since 1950. These are ludicrous figures, especially for a team that was supposed to have one of the league's better defenses. The Bills spent $127 million to sign their defensive ends: Mario Williams, the top player in free agency, and Mark Anderson. Dave Wannstedt was hired as defensive coordinator.
"There's really no excuse for losing the way we did," Nix said. "It's not just Mario. Mario actually plays better than people give him credit for.
"Not to defend him, he can play better. We expect him to, but so can everybody else. I mean, we all need to play better. ... I don't care who's getting paid what; none of us have earned it the last couple weeks."