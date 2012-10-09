Around the League

Presented By

Buddy Nix: Buffalo Bills have no excuse for blowouts

Published: Oct 09, 2012 at 10:26 AM

Buffalo Bills general manager Buddy Nix is not a happy camper. His defense has allowed a combined 97 points in the past two weeks to the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

That's *97 *points in *two *weeks.

"What I see is not enough intensity and urgency," Nix said during a conference call, according to the Associated Press. "When you miss tackles, usually it's one of two things: It's talent or lack of effort. And we've seen these guys do it before, so I think they can. But we've got to get that urgency back somehow."

Harrison: Week 6 Power Rankings

With five weeks in the books, the league hierarchy still is taking shape. Elliot Harrison updates his pecking order. More ...

The Bills' defense gave up 1,201 yards combined the last two weeks. That's the most by an NFL team since 1950. These are ludicrous figures, especially for a team that was supposed to have one of the league's better defenses. The Bills spent $127 million to sign their defensive ends: Mario Williams, the top player in free agency, and Mark Anderson. Dave Wannstedt was hired as defensive coordinator.

"There's really no excuse for losing the way we did," Nix said. "It's not just Mario. Mario actually plays better than people give him credit for.

"Not to defend him, he can play better. We expect him to, but so can everybody else. I mean, we all need to play better. ... I don't care who's getting paid what; none of us have earned it the last couple weeks."

Nix's frustrations are understandable. There's no reason the Bills should be the No. 31 defense in the league. The Patriots were held to seven points in the first half in Week 4 and finished with 52. No NFL team should ever give up 45 points in a half.

And it's not just one area. The Bills have been awful against the run and the pass.

Even the Saints think the Bills defense has been a sieve.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW