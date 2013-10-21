Bud Adams, Tennessee Titans owner, dies at 90

Adams' Oilers were the first football team to play its home games at an indoor stadium, the Houston Astrodome. The Oilers played there until 1997, when Adams moved the organization to Tennessee, ending a contentious relationship with the city. Former Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips, who Adams fired in 1980 amid great controversy, also passed away Friday at the age of 90. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle notes that the last game Adams was able to attend was Tennessee's Week 2 overtime loss to the Texans in Houston.