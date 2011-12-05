Bucs QB Johnson one of many mesmerized by Newton's talent

We've all been impressed by Cam Newton, who's putting together one of the finest rookie seasons in league history.
While most admire the unique talents of the Panthers' QB from either their couch or a seat at an NFL stadium, Newton has at least one fan who was standing on the opposing sideline this weekend in Tampa.
"When I wasn't in, I was watching him, I'm not going to lie," Buccaneers quarterback Josh Johnson said Sunday, according to The Charlotte Observer. "You like watching certain guys that are talented."
That's a pretty high compliment, especially when you consider Johnson had his plate full in Tampa Bay's 38-19 loss to the Panthers. The second-string QB was making his first start of the season in place of the injured Josh Freeman, yet he couldn't help but take in the exploits of his counterpart. Newton scored three 1-yard touchdowns to break Steve Grogan's record for rushing scores in a season by a QB.
Newton now leads all of football with 13 rushing scores in just 12 games. He's added 13 TDs through the air. With all due respect to Andy Dalton, Newton shouldn't just win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award -- they should name the blasted thing after him.