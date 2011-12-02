Bucs QB Freeman questionable, throws for first time this week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman is questionable for this weekend's NFC South battle with the Carolina Panthers after being a limited participant in practice Friday for the third consecutive day.
Freeman injured his right shoulder during the Bucs' loss last Sunday to the Tennessee Titans, and though the injury did not cause him to miss any action during the game, Freeman's status has not improved as the week's progressed.
Bucs coach Raheem Morris said Friday, via the team's official Twitter feed, that a decision won't be made on Freeman's availability until Sunday.
Freeman did make some progress on Friday, the St. Petersburg Times reported, throwing passes for the first time this week.
"Just trying to ease back into it," Freeman said.