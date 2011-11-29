Bucs QB Freeman hurt thumb twice, in game and at gun range

First, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sprained the thumb on his throwing hand during an Oct. 23 loss to the Chicago Bears in London. Eight days later, he injured the thumb again, this time after a gun mishap at a local firing range, the team confirmed to The Tampa Tribune on Tuesday.
Bucs spokesman Jonathan Grella said Freeman suffered a small cut on the outside of his thumb after an unexpected recoil while firing a gun at a Tampa range. Freeman needed five cosmetic stitches for the wound.
Freeman's thumb injuries went unnoticed until he appeared on NFL Network's "Around the League" on Nov. 2, wearing a black brace on his throwing hand. At first, Freeman didn't appear on the team's injury report until a complaint from the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay's opponent that week, forced the Bucs to announce it.
The Bucs told The Tribune that Freeman, a third-year pro, didn't violate his contract by firing a weapon, and the injury didn't cause him to miss any practice time or games.
Attempts by The Tribune to contact Freeman were unsuccessful.
Freeman has thrown five touchdowns to six interceptions in the four games since hurting his thumb, all losses for the reeling Bucs.