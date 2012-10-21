Around the League

Presented By

Bucs' possible tying TD vs. Saints negated by penalty

Published: Oct 21, 2012 at 10:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano believed his team had forced an improbable overtime.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Williams appeared to catch a touchdown pass on fourth-and-9 with time running out against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but an illegal touching penalty on Williams took the points off the board. The Saints survived to win, 35-28, making both NFC South teams 2-4.

"I was very excited that we scored," Schiano said. "Obviously, we are going for one, and I'm thinking about overtime, who is going to go do the coin toss and how we're going to go and all that, and that quickly left my mind when I saw the one official with his hat off. It doesn't take a genius to figure out what that equals.

"What's called is called -- you live with it," Schiano added. "There is nothing you can do about it. Whether he did or didn't, we'll see it on tape. That's life."

The near-touchdown came only one play after it looked like Vincent Jackson almost caught the game-winner. He was ruled out of bounds.

Williams clearly was shoved out of bounds by a Saints defender -- defensive back Malcolm Jenkins later admitted that New Orleans practices how to legally do it -- and it was ruled that Josh Freeman was out of the pocket at the time, so no illegal contact was called. Williams was the first person to touch the ball after going out of bounds.

"I thought we had the game tied," Williams said, via The Associated Press. "A swing of emotions. He gave me a little push. I have to be strong enough to stay inbounds."

The wild ending capped a wild game that included more than 300 passing yards and four touchdowns for Drew Brees in the first half alone. It included the return of Jonathan Vilma and Joe Vitt (at the airport). It almost included two touchdowns by the Bucs in the fourth quarter.

The Saints are one more win away from real hope that they can be relevant again this season.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter at @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More