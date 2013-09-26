Bucs offer fans televised games; Jags offer free beer

Unless you follow the Miami Dolphins (who's happier than this guy?), these are grim times to be a professional football fan in Florida.
Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are floating facedown in the Atlantic with an 0-3 record. On Thursday, the two teams took very different paths to stimulate their downtrodden fan bases.
The Bucs announced, rather proudly, that they're projected to meet the league threshold of 85 percent of tickets sold for the team's remaining seven home games, thus ensuring that all home games will be televised locally in 2013.
"In appreciation for the loyal support of our fans throughout the Tampa Bay area, we have committed to televise the remaining seven home games of the 2013 season," said Bryan Glazer, the team's co-chairman.
Blackouts have been common for the Bucs in recent years. The murky wording in the team's statement tells us the Bucs likely will be forced to gobble up thousands of tickets to meet the minimum threshold.
The Jags, meanwhile, have opted to shoot straight during these trying times. Please come watch Blaine Gabbert. We will feed you beer.