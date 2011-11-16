Bucs' Morris: Haynesworth put on 'decent' show vs. Texans

Albert Haynesworth was on the field for almost 50 plays with the Buccaneers on Sunday, a feat of endurance he's not exhibited in some time.
Maybe it's the Florida sun, maybe it's the fresh start (his second this season), but the previously cranky/road-raged/misunderstood Albert did enough against the Texans to impress his new coach.
"You know, he played a good game yesterday," coach Raheem Morristold the Bucs' official website Monday. "He was excited to be in a new place and he was excited to get out there and play 47 snaps. He was excited to go out there and make seven tackles for us. He played decent. He had some mistakes as well, that was expected."
Haynesworth spent most of the game at the three-technique defensive tackle position and helped soften the loss of Gerald McCoy, out for the year with a biceps injury.
"I felt fine," Haynesworth said this week. "I was a little bit tired, but that was the most plays I've played all year."
He went on: "When I was in New England, it was hard. You play like three or four plays, and then you sit for a quarter, quarter-and-a-half, and have to go back out and play. It was hard to get into a rhythm. The more I played the better I got."
Well, at least we get a little of that old Albert flavor right there. Calling out former teams, letting us know the system's to blame for a mysterious career that's largely vanished into thin air in recent years.