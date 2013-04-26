Bucs' Mike Glennon pick puts Josh Freeman on notice

NEW YORK -- Josh Freeman widely was believed to be on the hot seat entering his fifth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now we know it.
The Bucs added a level of intrigue to their roster Friday night, using their third-round pick (73rd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft to select N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon.
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Glennon is a big-armed passer whose deep-ball skills have earned him comparisons to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. Glennon completed 60.3 percent of his passes in college, throwing for 62 touchdowns with 29 interceptions over two seasons as a starter.
He has a fan in NFL Films tape guru Greg Cosell, who said earlier this month he would "rather have" Glennon than Geno Smith, who went to the New York Jets in the second round.
It's hardly a surprise the Bucs addressed their quarterback position this weekend. Reports said coach Greg Schiano is not sold on Freeman, who has been a turnover machine in recent seasons. The Bucs looked into acquiring Matt Cassel, who chose to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
Expect Freeman to face competition for the starting job in training camp. Glennon might not win it this summer, but he'll give Schiano an intriguing alternative.