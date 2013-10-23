Bucs' Doug Martin: Shoulder injury not season-ending

Despite possibly having a season-ending torn labrum, Martin said Tuesday that he would not miss the duration of the 2013 campaign.
"No," Martin said when asked if his season was over during his weekly radio spot on WDAE-AM, per The Tampa Tribune. "Right now, I'm doing treatment on it with the trainers and taking it day by day and seeing how it feels."
The Muscle Hamster said the range of motion on his injured left shoulder has increased daily.
Martin's comments -- coupled with Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano's refusal to rule Martin out for the season earlier this week -- provide optimism that the 0-6 Bucs could get their most consistent offensive weapon back on the field at some point later this season.
Unfortunately, Martin will miss this week's "Thursday Night Football" clash against the Carolina Panthers on NFL Network. The team said Wednesday that Martin won't play in the game.