Bucs' Dashon Goldson has one-game suspension upheld

We learned earlier on Monday that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden would be suspended by the NFL for his head-butt of Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker.
When the league sent out the press release to announce the move, it contained a surprise. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dashon Goldson also was suspended one game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White. The suspensions were imposed by NFL vice president of football operations Merton Hanks.
If the story sounds familiar, Goldson was suspended after a similar Week 2 illegal hit against New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles. That suspension was subsequently reduced on appeal to a $100,000 fine by hearing officer Matt Birk.
"I'm an aggressive player, we all know that, across the league," Goldson said in September via the Buccaneers' official website. "My intentions are never to go out and hurt anyone. I try to keep my hits within the rules. That's what I'm going to do week in and week out, try to get guys on the ground, [but] at the same time, I've got to be careful."
The illegal hit on White was Goldson's third such infraction of the season. He will not be able to practice this week or play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that Goldson and Walden indeed will appeal their suspensions, per sources.
UPDATE: Goldson had his appeal hearing Tuesday, Rapoport reported, per a person informed of the situation. Goldson requested an expedited decision. Ultimately, appeals officer Ted Cottrell decided to uphold the suspension.