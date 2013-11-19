Around the League

Presented By

Bucs' Dashon Goldson has one-game suspension upheld

Published: Nov 19, 2013 at 09:32 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We learned earlier on Monday that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden would be suspended by the NFL for his head-butt of Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker.

Bobby Rainey

When the league sent out the press release to announce the move, it contained a surprise. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dashon Goldson also was suspended one game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White. The suspensions were imposed by NFL vice president of football operations Merton Hanks.

If the story sounds familiar, Goldson was suspended after a similar Week 2 illegal hit against New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles. That suspension was subsequently reduced on appeal to a $100,000 fine by hearing officer Matt Birk.

"I'm an aggressive player, we all know that, across the league," Goldson said in September via the Buccaneers' official website. "My intentions are never to go out and hurt anyone. I try to keep my hits within the rules. That's what I'm going to do week in and week out, try to get guys on the ground, [but] at the same time, I've got to be careful."

The illegal hit on White was Goldson's third such infraction of the season. He will not be able to practice this week or play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that Goldson and Walden indeed will appeal their suspensions, per sources.

UPDATE: Goldson had his appeal hearing Tuesday, Rapoport reported, per a person informed of the situation. Goldson requested an expedited decision. Ultimately, appeals officer Ted Cottrell decided to uphold the suspension.

We recapped every Week 11 game on the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.