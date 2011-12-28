Around the League

Bucs coach Morris stays strong while facing possible firing

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 04:31 AM

Raheem Morris isn't oblivious to the fact that he could be unemployed after Sunday's season finale. With a 4-11 record and nine-game losing streak, the Bucs coach knows he's staring termination directly in the face.

But Morris, 35, seems to be taking it all in stride, and he credits his rugged upbringing for helping him stay strong.

"I'm probably the most mentally tough person you could ever be around," Morris said Tuesday, according to The Tampa Tribune. "I grew up around three uncles who were all older than me, and they beat the crap out of me every single day. Eventually, I became the little big guy. That's why I thank my uncles for building that type of character in me. At one point, we'll be the big boys on the block."

Whereas most folks tend to lean on friends and family during tough times, that hasn't been Morris' way.

"Everybody hates the 'hang in there' call," Morris said. "Don't give me the 'hang in there' call. Let me fight my way through it with my guys, with the people in this building. I don't need to start feeling sorry for myself. ...

"I'm not into excuses. At this point, even your mom and dad are going to want to tell you how it's not the fault of the head coach. They're going to tell you the quarterback stinks, or your team doesn't have enough talent. If you listen to all those things, you know what happens? You start to believe it. Not me. This is one battle I've got to fight from within."

You read those words, and it's hard not to root for a guy like Morris. The Bucs' fall this year has been stunning after the youngest team in the NFL went 10-6 last season. Say what you want about Morris' failures, but the man has a passion and drive that can only be admired.

Unfortunately, it takes more than that to succeed in the NFL.

