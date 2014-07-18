Bucky's Best: Luke Kuechly paces NFL's top inside linebackers

3) NaVorro Bowman, San Francisco 49ers: Despite suffering a devastating knee injury in the NFC Championship Game that could sideline him until the middle of the 2014 season, Bowman demands inclusion here. Prior to the injury, he arguably had surpassed Patrick Willis as the premier player on the 49ers' defense after totaling 145 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2013. Bowman displayed outstanding instincts, awareness and physicality supporting the run, yet he was agile enough to stick with tight ends and running backs down the seam. He also showcased fantastic diagnostic skills in breaking down routes, which is why he was routinely in position to snag interceptions off tips and overthrows. Bowman's recovery obviously looms large, but it's hard to bet against this 26-year-old with three straight first-team All-Pro nods to his name.