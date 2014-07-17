Bucky's Best: Earl Thomas, Eric Berry headline dynamic safeties

4) Jairus Byrd, New Orleans Saints: The pass-happy nature of the NFL makes it imperative for elite defenses to feature a ballhawk in the middle of the field. The Saints now have arguably the best center fielder in the game, having signed Byrd to a monster contract this offseason. The sixth-year pro has 22 interceptions in 73 games, thanks to exceptional anticipation, awareness and ball skills. Byrd has a gift for reading the quarterback's eyes to get a jump on passes thrown in his direction. Whereas some safeties guess and gamble to make plays, Byrd is simply an aggressive technician with a great feel for the game. Thus, he is rarely out of position on deep balls, and opponents have a tough time fooling him on double moves or gadget plays. Playing behind an aggressive front seven with a pair of rising pass rushers (Cameron Jordan and Junior Galette), Byrd could take his game to another level in New Orleans.