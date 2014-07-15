Bucky's Best: Drew Brees heads NFL's most clutch quarterbacks

9) Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: It's easy to underestimate Wilson's role in the Seahawks' success based on his relatively pedestrian numbers, but astute observers recognize his impact as an efficient game manager. Wilson is akin to a pass-first point guard in Seattle's system, which generally makes him a distributor instead of a playmaker with the ball. A closer look at his production in the clutch, however, suggests that Wilson is far more than a caretaker when the game is on the line. In 2013, Wilson compiled a 102.9 passer rating in two-minute situations, displaying exceptional awareness as a run/pass threat on the perimeter. He also posted a 6:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in this area and proved to skeptics that, in a pinch, he could move the team on the strength of his right arm. In just two NFL seasons, Wilson has piled up 10 game-winning drives and eight fourth-quarter comeback victories. Clearly, this is a guy who stays cool under pressure.