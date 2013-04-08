Around the League

Presented By

Buccaneers would trade No. 13 pick for Darrelle Revis

Published: Apr 08, 2013 at 10:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis badly. The more information that gets leaked out, the clearer that picture becomes.

2013 NFL Draft: Team needs

draft-130408-il.jpg

Our analysts examine each team's game plan entering the NFL draft, identifying biggest needs, potential fits and more. **More ...**

The latest: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Buccaneers are willing to send the No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft for Revis, but the Jets want more. ProFootballTalk.com first reported the story. This follows a previous report from Yahoo! Sports that the Buccaneers are willing to spend first-, third- and sixth-round picks for Revis. (Not to mention a hefty long-term contract for Revis.)

Previously, it was believed the Buccaneers were attempting to acquire Revis by only giving up 2014 draft picks. Of course, this is the time of year for misinformation and conflicting information. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday that that Bucs aren't sure about giving up the No. 13 overall pick. The team reportedly has a loose, "self-imposed deadline" of about a week before the draft to complete a contract for Revis.

Here's what we think is happening: The Buccaneers and Revis' representatives are getting frustrated with the pace of trade negotiations. They are trying to pressure the Jets into pulling the trigger through the media. Both the Bucs and the agents want a deal to be completed and don't mind giving information out, but the Jets don't seem to be in any hurry. And why should the Jets hurry?

From the sound of it, the Buccaneers' offer for Revis keeps getting better. The draft still is weeks away. The Bucs' reported offer is more than fair at this point, and there don't seem to be any suitors other than the Buccaneers, so a deal still seems inevitable.

The Buccaneers and Revis' agents might be getting frustrated, but it's not like they have a lot of options. No matter how impatient they are.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.