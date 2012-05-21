Buccaneers trade TE Kellen Winslow to Seahawks

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Seahawksdid not renegotiate Winslow's contract in order to facilitate the trade. This does not mean that it won't be revisited down the road, but for now, the Seahawks will inherit the three years and $15.95 million remaining on Winslow's current contract. That includes a $3.3 million in base salary, $550,000 in per-game roster bonuses ($34,375 per game active), a $500,000 workout bonus and $1 million in incentives. Winslow will count for $4.8 million against the salary cap in 2012.