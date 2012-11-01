Buccaneers trade Aqib Talib to Patriots for draft pick

Talib's play on the field has occasionally been erratic, too, but he played very well this season before the suspension. Few cornerbacks possess his strength, size, and pure cover ability. He fills a huge need for a New England team that has been desperately searching for better cornerback play for the majority of Bill Belichick's tenure. No team has given up more big plays this season. No secondary is worse at making plays with the ball in the air. Talib should change that.