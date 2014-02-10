Buccaneers sign Mike Kafka, release Gabe Carimi

The team announced Monday it signed quarterback Mike Kafka and released offensive tackle Gabe Carimi, defensive tackle Derek Landri, quarterback Jordan Rodgers and running back Michael Hill.
The Bucs traded a sixth-round draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft to obtain Carimi from the Bears last June. Carimi was drafted in the first round during Lovie Smith's tenure in Chicago. Smith -- now the coach of the Bucs -- apparently saw enough to know Carimi wasn't part of Tampa Bay's future.
Carimi appeared in 13 games for the Bucs last season, including three starts.
Jordan Rodgers is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars last summer before catching on with the Bucs' practice squad in October. The Bucs cut Rodgers loose to make room for Kafka, the former fourth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. Kafka also was released by the Jaguars last summer.
The life of a journeyman.
In the latest "Around The League Podcast," the guys ponder the future of the Super Bowl teams and break down the teams who intrigue them most this offseason.