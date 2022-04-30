Buccaneers select Washington TE Cade Otton with first pick of fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off with a tight end.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Cade Otton, out of Washington, with the No. 106 overall pick on Saturday.

The Bucs received the top pick of the fourth round as part of a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The Jags gave up picks 33, 106 and 180 to take linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Otton is the fifth tight end off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5 tight end boasts solid hands and is a good route-runner. A true Y tight end, Otton is smooth in and out of his breaks, and he's a reliable pass-catcher who can block. The biggest knock on the 23-year-old is that he's not the most dynamic player after the catch.

Otton could have gone higher if he was fully healthy through the draft process. In four years, the Washington Huskies tight end caught 91 passes for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns. He underwent ankle surgery after missing two games due to the injury in 2021.

Consider Otton some Gronk insurance.

Future Hall of Fame tight end, and Tom Brady's BFF, Rob Gronkowski hasn't yet decided if he wants to continue his career. If he does, it'll be in Tampa, as the Bucs have said they'd keep a spot warm for the TE. But Otton can step in behind Cameron Brate if Gronk decides to retire again.