2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers select Washington TE Cade Otton with first pick of fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off with a tight end.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Cade Otton, out of Washington, with the No. 106 overall pick on Saturday.

The Bucs received the top pick of the fourth round as part of a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The Jags gave up picks 33, 106 and 180 to take linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Otton is the fifth tight end off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5 tight end boasts solid hands and is a good route-runner. A true Y tight end, Otton is smooth in and out of his breaks, and he's a reliable pass-catcher who can block. The biggest knock on the 23-year-old is that he's not the most dynamic player after the catch.

Otton could have gone higher if he was fully healthy through the draft process. In four years, the Washington Huskies tight end caught 91 passes for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns. He underwent ankle surgery after missing two games due to the injury in 2021.

Consider Otton some Gronk insurance.

Future Hall of Fame tight end, and Tom Brady's BFF, Rob Gronkowski hasn't yet decided if he wants to continue his career. If he does, it'll be in Tampa, as the Bucs have said they'd keep a spot warm for the TE. But Otton can step in behind Cameron Brate if Gronk decides to retire again.

If Gronkowski does return for another season, Otton can learn behind one of the best TEs ever and would be in a position to take over when Gronk does eventually walk away for good.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Mark Dulgerian breaks down every selection on Day 3 in the 2022 NFL Draft, providing analysis for predictable picks to unexpected trades. Follow along as we update live!

news

2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Skyy Moore, Malik Willis among Day 2's top value picks

Cynthia Frelund analyzes her draft model to identify the six best value picks in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Could Malik Willis and Nakobe Dean be Day 2 steals?

news

Panthers trade up to select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 94 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Titans trade up to select Liberty QB Malik Willis in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans traded up to select quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected linebacker Nakobe Dean with the No. 83 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons select Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Bills select Georgia RB James Cook with pick No. 63

The Buffalo Bills selected Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers select Georgia WR George Pickens with No. 52 overall pick

With the No. 52 overall pick in the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round Friday in Las Vegas.

news

Chiefs select Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cardinals select Colorado St. TE Trey McBride in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals continue to use the draft to add playmakers for quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals selected Colorado St. tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW