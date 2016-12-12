Buccaneers-Saints moved to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Week 16

The surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) will face the New Orleans Saints (5-8) at a new time on Christmas Eve in Week 16.
The two teams will meet in New Orleans, squaring off for the second time in three weeks, now at a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.
The Buccaneers barely got by the Saints this past Sunday in a 16-11 defensive-led victory. With the Saints driving down the field, Tampa Bay safety Keith Tandy picked off Drew Brees in the game's final minute to seal their fifth-straight victory.
Tampa Bay has run off five straight wins to take control of their own destiny in the NFC wild-card race. They currently hold the No. 2 wild-card spot if the season ended today, and are also in a tie with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead. The Falcons currently own the division based on tiebreakers.