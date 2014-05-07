Buccaneers safety Dashon Goldson has ankle surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dashon Goldson missed one game last season because of an NFL suspension for illegal hits and two more because of a knee injury. He has another injury to deal with this offseason.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Goldson underwent offseason ankle surgery, which will keep him out of all of spring work. The hope is that Goldson will be back for training camp, but the timetable is uncertain.
Goldson will earn $9 million this season from a contract he signed last year with the previous Tampa regime, with most of the money fully guaranteed. He is turning 30 years old this year, so it's safe to say that he'll essentially be auditioning for coach Lovie Smith and general manager Jason Licht. They will have a year to evaluate whether they want to keep him around in the future at such a high salary.