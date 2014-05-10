Buccaneers, Raiders get high early draft grades

If Khalil Mack was in last year's draft, he would have been the No. 1 overall pick. The Raiders finally got a premier talent to build their defense around, and they didn't fall too hard in love with free-agent pickup Matt Schaub. We have no clue if Derek Carr can deliver as a franchise quarterback, but the Raiders need to keep spending resources on young quarterbacks until they find one who fits. The Raiders then focused on interior muscle with their next two picks.