Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Mike Evans still in his prime; Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr. 'high priority' extensions

Evans led the NFL in touchdown receptions (13) in 2023, also registering the third-best reception (79) and receiving-yardage totals (1,255) of his career. Licht marveled at Evans' stamina and performance in his 10th season -- and suggested that this most recent deal might not be his last extension with the club.

"(Evans) did not slow down at all," Licht said. "He had one of his best years. Of course, we look at all the GPS and all those things, and he was one of the fastest years that he's had. It's a tribute to his training. He's working extremely hard. As he's gotten up there in age, and as he's put years, logged years in, he's worked harder and harder in the offseason, and he's a freak worker right now.

"So we weren't afraid of him losing anything. In fact, we think that he's still in his prime very much so, and I wouldn't be surprised if we actually signed him to another contract extension after this one's done, the way he's motivated right now."

That's for down the road. Licht and the Bucs have other, more immediate priorities, such as extending two other club mainstays. Next up on the priority list appear to be safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

"Oh, there's no doubt. I think they're (both) on their way to possibly having a historic career," Licht said. "They've already had great careers, but historic careers and hopefully the entire time here in Tampa.