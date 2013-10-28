Buccaneers, Eagles, Texans lead midseason disappointments

Published: Oct 28, 2013 at 07:14 AM

We've reached the halfway point of the NFL season, and some in the league just haven't performed to expectations. Sunday's loss at Oakland dropped the Pittsburgh Steelers to 2-5 -- and last place in the AFC North. The Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons -- two popular preseason Super Bowl picks -- also are 2-5, behind the uneven play of their respective quarterbacks, Matt Schaub and Matt Ryan. No one is above .500 in the NFC East, where Michael Vickcan't seem to stay healthy enough to spark the Philadelphia Eagles. The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, have lost four in a row after a 3-0 start.

So, which player or team can be considered the season's biggest disappointment thus far?

  • Judy Battista

  • Bucs stand out in crowded field

So many choices. The New York Giants? After starting 0-6, maybe. But now that they've won two in a row, they're just two games back in the NFC East. Receiver Mike Wallace? He signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins that pays him $30 million in the first year -- and he's been mostly a non-factor. But that's not entirely his fault. Coaches haven't always taken advantage of his speed, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill hasn't always been able to deliver the ball.

That leaves the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the biggest flop of all. They spent two offseasons loading up on free agents, and they traded for Darrelle Revis to help rebuild the secondary. But then they made the wrong bet on the starting quarterback and made Revis play zone rather than his preferred man defense. On top of all that, they were beset by myriad unsavory issues, from the MRSA infestation to leaks about Josh Freeman's behavior. For a team that hoped to contend for a playoff spot, the Bucs -- who are hearing calls for coach Greg Schiano's job at the halfway point -- are in a startling predicament, making them the worst disappointment of the season.

  • Charley Casserly

  • Redskins, Texans falling far short of expectations

When I think of how I viewed them coming into the season, the two most disappointing teams to me are the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans. I thought both could win their respective divisions, but at 2-5, both are far from where I thought they'd be. Both teams have been plagued by inconsistent efforts at the quarterback position, though for different reasons.

Robert Griffin III was coming off a major injury, so it was hard to predict how he was going to play early in the season. Through seven games, he's had just one outing (against Chicago in Week 7) in which he played at a level similar to last year's. As for Houston, Matt Schaub has had some fine moments, but he's also had some disastrous moments. It appears to me that Schaub -- who's been supplanted by backup Case Keenum for Week 9 -- has lost some of his confidence, and that can be a tough thing to regain.

  • Jason Smith

  • Chip Kelly learning hard lessons

Quick quiz: How many NFL teams have yet to win a home game? Two are easy to list: the 0-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 0-8 Jacksonville Jaguars. (The Jags, we should note, found a way to lose in London, as well. Maybe they can play a game in South America, so they can say they've lost on three of the seven continents.) But the third is the most surprising, and easily the most disappointing team in the NFL: the Philadelphia Eagles. That's right -- the Eagles are a big, fat 0-4 in Philly, where they've lost competitive games (against the Chargers and Chiefs) and non-competitive games (they combined to score just 10 points against the Cowboys and Giants over the past two weeks).

I was hopeful Chip Kelly's offense could work in the NFL, but through eight weeks, we can see why the team is struggling. The experts like to compare what Kelly is trying to do in the NFL with what he did at Oregon, where he had a very deep roster filled with tremendous athletes who made up what was, almost every week, the more talented team on the field. But in the NFL, it's not like that. The Eagles' opponents often are just as good as -- if not better than -- they are.

Life is easy when one is rolling over Pac-12 opposition; a system's importance can be over-inflated, because what looks like a level playing field really isn't. The Kansas City Chiefs aren't Washington State -- and Kelly is learning that the hard way.

  • Dave Dameshek

  • Steelers, Schiano, Falcons make my top (bottom?) 10

There are so many disappointments from which to choose that it simply wouldn't be right to name only one. So here's my top 10:

10) RGIII's comeback.
9) Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer's inability to use Tavon Austin or the Rams' other young playmakers.
8) The Steelers' three losses to teams with a combined record of 7-14.
7) The Jaguars' all-time-ugly new uniforms.
6) The rest of the AFC East's perennial inability to pose a challenge to the Patriots.
5) Greg Schiano's inability to win a game with Doug Martin, Vincent Jackson, Darrelle Revis, et al.
4) The injury that ended Brian Hoyer's season -- and finished the Browns' Cinderella story before the end of the first chapter.
3) Matt Schaub's Houston Texans.
2) Chip Kelly's revolutionary offense.
1) The No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC in 2012: The Atlanta Falcons.

  • Adam Rank

  • Eagles failing to inspire -- on both sides of the ball

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been the biggest disappointment for me so far. The unit looked so explosive in the first week of the season, but it has tailed off dramatically in recent weeks (though having to go with rookie Matt Barkley at quarterback will do that to an offense). The only consistency Philadelphia has seen with this team is the defense -- which has been consistently brutal. Seriously, the Eagles can't stop anybody.

It looks like Chip Kelly doesn't have the personnel to run his offense (which I still contend can be successful in the NFL), and that means things don't figure to improve much in the second half.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE