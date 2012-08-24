Buccaneers' Davin Joseph suffers season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers right guard Davin Joseph suffered a season-ending knee injury during Friday night's 30-28 preseason victory over the New England Patriots, according to a source with knowledge of his condition.
Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, will be placed on injured reserve, meaning his 2012 season is over.
"It doesn't look good, but we'll get an evaluation (Saturday)," Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano said after the game, according to The Associated Press.
Joseph sustained the injury when teammate Donald Penn blocked Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones into his leg.