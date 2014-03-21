Buccaneers' Dashon Goldson hires tackling coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety has hired a tackling coach to help him adjust to the NFL's new rules and avoid another campaign's worth of hefty league fines, according to Anwar Richardson of Yahoo Sports.
It's the first we've heard of an NFL player hiring outside help -- in this case, Bobby Hosea of Train 'Em Up Academy -- to avoid fines. Goldson was docked a whopping $455,000 last season for a laundry list of illegal hits, including the largest non-suspension on-field fine in NFL history ($100,000) for a devastating collision with then-New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles.
"I said this can't be cool because every time I hit somebody I'm getting a fine," Goldson told Richardson. "At that point, I realized I have to figure something out."
Saints quarterback Drew Brees claimed Goldson was intentionally "going after guys' heads," while the safety told the website that officials regularly singled him out before games to announce he was on their radar.
"When a referee comes up to me and says, 'Be careful today,' what do you mean?" Goldson said. "You're going to call me out before the game even started. Am I brought up? Am I talked about?"
Whether or not a tackling guru can improve Goldson's form -- or his 15 missed tackles from 2013 -- remains to be seen. Either way, it's a cunning public relations move for a veteran who isn't in the mood to lose another cent.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down DeSean Jackson trade rumors and tries to figure out who will be next year's Michael Bennett (or Brent Grimes).