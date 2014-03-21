Around the League

Presented By

Buccaneers' Dashon Goldson hires tackling coach

Published: Mar 21, 2014 at 06:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Dashon Goldson is going back to basics to turn next season into less of a money drain.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety has hired a tackling coach to help him adjust to the NFL's new rules and avoid another campaign's worth of hefty league fines, according to Anwar Richardson of Yahoo Sports.

It's the first we've heard of an NFL player hiring outside help -- in this case, Bobby Hosea of Train 'Em Up Academy -- to avoid fines. Goldson was docked a whopping $455,000 last season for a laundry list of illegal hits, including the largest non-suspension on-field fine in NFL history ($100,000) for a devastating collision with then-New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles.

"I said this can't be cool because every time I hit somebody I'm getting a fine," Goldson told Richardson. "At that point, I realized I have to figure something out."

Saints quarterback Drew Brees claimed Goldson was intentionally "going after guys' heads," while the safety told the website that officials regularly singled him out before games to announce he was on their radar.

"When a referee comes up to me and says, 'Be careful today,' what do you mean?" Goldson said. "You're going to call me out before the game even started. Am I brought up? Am I talked about?"

Whether or not a tackling guru can improve Goldson's form -- or his 15 missed tackles from 2013 -- remains to be seen. Either way, it's a cunning public relations move for a veteran who isn't in the mood to lose another cent.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down DeSean Jackson trade rumors and tries to figure out who will be next year's Michael Bennett (or Brent Grimes).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW