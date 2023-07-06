Around the NFL

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis out to prove doubters wrong in 2023: 'We're about to do it to 'em'

Published: Jul 06, 2023 at 12:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tom Brady's retirement has sent the Buccaneers to the recesses of the NFL's contenders.

In fact, they're not really expected to contend much, if at all. With Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask duking it out for the right to succeed Brady, the hopes understandably aren't too high -- at least, not outside the building.

Inside One Buc Place, however, it's a different story.

"We're about to do it to 'em," Buccaneers corner Carlton Davis told Tyler Dunne in a recent piece published on Dunne's website, GoLongTD.com. "Anybody who feels we've lost Tom -- and lost something -- is going to be in for a rude awakening. A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it's a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful. We still have those components. And I'm only getting better.

"And our f---ing division is worse than what it was before. So, we run through the division. Get to the playoffs. Run through the playoffs and it's the Super Bowl."

Related Links

That isn't just a vote of confidence from Davis, it's both a bold statement and prediction. Consider his shot called, with the gusto to back it.

"We're going to wreck s---," Davis said. "Like, wreck s---. Interceptions. Turnovers. Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made."

Tampa Bay's roster certainly isn't devoid of talent. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea, Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David, Devin White and Shaquil Barrett are still around. So, too, is Davis, who re-signed with the Buccaneers in March to the tune of three years and $45 million.

Davis has yet to earn a postseason honor (i.e., All-Pro or Pro Bowl), and Pro Football Focus didn't look too kindly on his performance in 2022 (ranking him 81st among all corners in defensive grade), but that didn't prevent Tampa Bay from retaining him at a healthy salary. And if you ask Davis, it's clear he believes he's going to serve as a leader in both performance and attitude for a Buccaneers squad that might need a fire lit under it in this post-Brady world.

"We've got to be the best in the f---ing NFL right now," Davis said. "That's how I'm trying to be. And you can only do that, first, starting with you. And then allowing your play to be contagious to everybody else."

Tampa's path forward isn't overwhelmingly daunting, either. The NFC South is free for the taking, and Davis isn't about to let it go to another squad.

Calling the division worse, though, is a bit of an exaggeration. New Orleans believes it has the signal-calling answer it has lacked since Drew Brees retired, while Carolina is launching a new era with rookie Bryce Young. Atlanta lurks with second-year passer Desmond Ridder leading a unit that boasts some sneaky talent in Kyle Pitts, Drake London and rookie Bijan Robinson.

But to Davis, none of that matters. He's out to prove the Super Bowl Tampa Bay won only a few years ago wasn't an aberration -- and those expecting the Buccaneers to regress are flat-out wrong.

"You don't know s---," he says. "Nobody knows s--- until it happens."

It's still optimism season, and Davis certainly has a surplus of it. We'll see if his fiery outlook can propel the Buccaneers to contention in 2023.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Darius Slayton sees himself as possible WR1 in Giants' crowded corps: 'I believe in my ability'

The prevailing notion surrounding the Giants is that Big Blue lacks a true No. 1 receiver threat. Wideout Darius Slayton, who re-signed with the club this offseason, rejects that notion, believing he can be that go-to target.

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison ready to 'seize' bigger opportunity with Dalvin Cook gone

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says he's ready to "seize" the opportunity of being the lead back with Dalvin Cook released.

news

Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott has been studying D.J. Moore: 'He's everything advertised and more'

Bears fourth-round wide receiver Tyler Scott has already found teammate D.J. Moore to be everything he was advertised to be. The rookie also hopes to play well enough that he joins Moore on the field frequently during the season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills' Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs situation in minicamp was overblown: 'No reason to continue talking about it'

Bills QB Josh Allen insists WR Stefon Diggs' excused absence from the first day of mandatory minicamp last month is something the media as blown out of proportion.

news

QB Sam Darnold: Learning Niners' offense 'a work in progress'

Expected to battle with Trey Lance for spots on the San Francisco 49ers' QB depth chart, Sam Darnold said learning the Niners' offense is a 'work in progress.'

news

Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El on Jameson Williams: 'I don't have to motivate him much when it comes to ball'

Following the announcement of the WR Jameson Williams' six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Detroit Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, a former nine-year pro, said mentoring Williams off the field has become more vital than keeping the young wideout on track on the gridiron.

news

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs ranks Jared Goff in 'top five' among NFC QBs: 'Everybody sleeps on my dog'

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs believes Detroit can "shock the world' against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Part of his reasoning is that he believes quarterback Jared Goff is a top-five quarterback in the NFC.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on QB Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy making him special: 'Everybody sees it'

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa both in college and in the pros, and he believes the quarterback's most special quality is his YAC-friendly ball placement.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen believes he's the fastest player in NFL

Devon Allen, a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and two-time Olympic track star, had the utmost confidence when asked on Monday if he's the fastest player in the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More