Buccaneers bringing back K Ryan Succop on three-year, $12 million deal

In their effort for back-to-back Super Bowl championships and to keep their title-winning squad together, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are carrying through with their plans on offense, defense and now special teams.

Tampa Bay is re-signing kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ to a three-year deal worth $12 million with $6.25 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Succop will garner $8.25 million over the first two years.

In the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV triumph over the Chiefs, Succop was perfect with four extra points in as many attempts and a field goal. He culminated a sensational season in which he went 28-of-31 on field goals with an exceptional postseason run in which he was 13-for-13 on three-pointers and 21-for-22 on extra points.