Bubba Paris, ex-49ers great, accused of not filing tax returns

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former San Francisco 49er standout Bubba Paris has been charged with failing to file federal income tax returns.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Paris has been charged with three misdemeanor charges of failing to file tax returns in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Prosecutors allege that Paris received gross income of more than $57,000, nearly $84,000 and almost $42,000, respectively, in each of those years.
The 52-year-old Discovery Bay, Calif., resident didn't return a phone call and an email message sent to his motivational speaking company.
Paris was drafted in the second round of the 1982 NFL draft from the University of Michigan. He started at left tackle for eight of the nine years he played for San Francisco, which won three Super Bowls during his career.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press