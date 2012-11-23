Bryce Brown next up in Philadelphia Eagles' backfield

ESPN executives must have been excited at the thought of a late November Monday night showcase featuring electric Philadelphia Eagles stars Michael Vick and LeSean McCoy.
Week 12 Like/Dislike
Vick has moved to Phase 2 of the NFL's protocol for return from a concussion, but the quarterback remains a long shot to play against the Carolina Panthers. McCoy is recovering from a concussion of his own, and Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Friday that Brown is expected to make his first career NFL start at running back.
Earlier in the week, Andy Reid hinted this was the direction the Eagles would go in at running back. Brown has shown some ability in limited work, rushing for 141 yards on 4.4 yards per carry, and his 40-yard gain against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 stands as the Eagles' longest running play of the season.
Foles. Brown. Sell it, Chris Berman. Sell it hard.