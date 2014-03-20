Bryant McKinnie trade nets Ravens seventh-rounder

The Baltimore Ravens are picking up a draft pick for a player who had been relegated to the bench by last season's trade deadline.
Because left tackle Bryant McKinnie started 10 games in Miami, the Dolphins are sending their seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to Baltimore to complete their Oct. 21 trade, The Miami Herald reported Thursday.
New Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey has shown no reported interest in bringing back McKinnie, which means the current free agent likely will go down as a half-season rental.
The Ravens are now the proud owners of a late-round lottery ticket not long after watching Seattle Seahawks 2011 seventh-round draft pick Malcolm Smithtake home MVP honors in Super Bowl XLVIII.
