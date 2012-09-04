Bryant McKinnie, Ravens work out restructured contract

The Baltimore Ravens and left tackle Bryant McKinnie have agreed to a restructured contract only hours after the veteran offensive lineman said talks had fallen apart and the team was planning to release him, a source in McKinnie's camp told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.
When asked via text message if he was staying in Baltimore, McKinnie told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Albert Breer, "Yes."
McKinnie then confirmed that he was staying in Baltimore on Twitter.
"Bryant McKinnie is with us, he's here," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at his Tuesday news conference. "I just had a great conversation with him. He's been on the team, so we move forward and we are happy about that."
McKinnie's revised deal will pay him a base salary of $2.2 million this season, but incentives can take him back to $3.2 million, a source with knowledge of his deal told Rapoport.
McKinnie was set to earn $3.2 million this season, which according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun already is set to be garnished as part of a lockout-related lawsuit. The terms of the reworked contract were not immediately available and the Ravens had yet to respond to requests for comment.
Earlier Tuesday, shortly after a source told Rapoport that talks between the sides had fallen apart, McKinnie sent a text message to Breer that read: "We couldn't come to an agreement on the restructure of my contract, which leads to me being released."
When asked if the decision was final, McKinnie responded via text: "Yes! They will announce it soon." McKinnie texted a similar statement to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun and WNST.net in Baltimore.
Moments later, Breer received another text message from McKinnie that read: "Not officially over yet just got a call."