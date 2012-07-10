Bryant McKinnie is a potential Ravens camp casualty

That said the Ravens' five playoffs wins in the Flacco Era have often come in spite of his performances. In three of those wins, Flacco's completion percentage has been at or below 50 percent, including two games in which he completed fewer than 10 passes. Need more proof that "quarterback wins" is a joke statistic? Flacco "won" a playoff game against the Patriots by completing four passes for 34 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 10.0. It's a team game, folks.