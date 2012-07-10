Around the League

Presented By

Bryant McKinnie is a potential Ravens camp casualty

Published: Jul 10, 2012 at 03:51 AM

"Around the League" is taking a look at each team's salary-cap situation heading into training camp. Next up: The Baltimore Ravens.

Adjusted Cap Number: $128.128 million

Cap Room Remaining: $606,858

Best bargain: Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson are not in the same class as the New England Patriots' dynamic tight end duo of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, but they're a productive one. In their second seasons in the NFL, Pitta and Dickson combined for 94 receptions, 933 yards and eight touchdowns and both ranked among the top 32 tight ends in Football Outsiders' advanced metrics DYAR (Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement) and DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). Pitta and Dickson will earn $540,000 base salaries this season and will be restricted free agents in 2013.

Potential camp casualty: The Ravens paid left tackle Bryant McKinnie a $500,000 roster bonus in March, but he reportedly struggled with his conditioning in the offseason program, prompting the team to hold him out of minicamp. The Ravens have options at the position and if the soon-to-be 33-year-old looks more like a planet than a left tackle when he reports to training camp, his $3.2 million base salary could make him expendable.

Contract issue(s) looming in 2013: Fictional Baltimore resident Omar Little once said in HBO's "The Wire", "Man, money ain't got no owners, only spenders." The Ravens, who currently have the fifth-lowest amount of committed cash in 2013, could be doing plenty of spending next offseason.

Behind door No. 1 is running back Ray Rice, who has nearly 4,000 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns in his three seasons as a full-time starter. Rice led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2011, was franchised to the tune of $7.742 million in 2012 and doesn't turn 26 until Jan. 2013. A deal could be worked out before next Monday's deadline, but running backs are generally poor free agent investments as they have a short shelf-life. Plus, the Ravens could always franchise him again next year.

Behind door No. 2 sits quarterback Joe Flacco, who has been productive (60.8 completion percentage, 13,816 passing yards with 80 touchdowns and 46 interceptions), durable (three missed snaps the past two seasons) and has helped the Baltimore Ravens reach the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, matching the number of playoff appearances the franchise made from 1996 to 2007, the year before his arrival as a first-round pick out of Delaware.

That said the Ravens' five playoffs wins in the Flacco Era have often come in spite of his performances. In three of those wins, Flacco's completion percentage has been at or below 50 percent, including two games in which he completed fewer than 10 passes. Need more proof that "quarterback wins" is a joke statistic? Flacco "won" a playoff game against the Patriots by completing four passes for 34 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 10.0. It's a team game, folks.

Flacco is due $6.76 million in base salary this season, and the Ravens could always place the franchise tag on him next offseason. Based on a projected NFL-wide cap number of $121 million in 2013, the non-exclusive tender for quarterbacks in 2013 would be worth $14.536 million.

Oh, and let's not forget about safety Ed Reed, a future Hall of Famer who has managed to simultaneously angle for a new contract while being non-committal about his playing future. A new deal would make sense for both sides -- Reed has a $7.2 million base salary and $8.5 million cap number this season that could be re-worked to give the Baltimore Ravens some much-needed cap relief - but appears unlikely at this point.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW