Bryant McKinnie, Chargers reportedly begin talks

In a Tuesday interview with WNST-AM in Baltimore, free-agent offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie said he didn't expect to have any more talks with the Baltimore Ravens until after the draft.
Another tackle-desperate team could be sliding in the back door in the meantime. The San Diego Chargersreached out to McKinnie's agent, leading to a "couple general discussions," U-T San Diego reported Wednesday.
U-T San Diego stresses that no deal is imminent and no visit is planned.
Although McKinnie played well during the Ravens' Super Bowl run, his market has been slow to develop. Soon to be 34 years old, McKinnie brings questions about age and playing weight. Others teams surely noticed, as well, that he sat on the bench all season before slimming down and gaining mobility by January.