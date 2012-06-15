Bryant McKinnie battling weight issues with Ravens

The 6-foot-8, 360-pound (and sometimes pudgier) veteran left tackle was held out of the team's mandatory minicamp this week for "conditioning purposes," according to coach John Harbaugh.
We agree with Comcast SportsNet Baltimore John Eisenberg, who labeled the situation "weird" earlier this week.
For starters, the Ravens paid McKinnie a $500,000 roster bonus in March, handed out under the assumption the 32-year-old would be ready for action. Baltimore's coaching staff clearly felt he wasn't. Eisenberg believes the team is "disenchanted" with McKinnie, suggesting his place on the roster could be in "jeopardy."
Michael Oher filled McKinnie's spot at left tackle in minicamp practices, with Jah Reid stepping in on the right side. The newly signed Bobbie Williams might compete at the right tackle spot, too.
McKinnie, who started 16 games last season, has battled weight issues throughout his career, but the Ravens might be willing to see him through this episode due to a lack of knockout talent behind him. Sometimes you have to roll with the big man.