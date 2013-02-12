Bryan Thomas of New York Jets placed in probation program

New York Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas was admitted into a probation program after an arrest for the alleged assault of his wife, according to The Star-Ledger.
With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Dan Hanzus tackles the Jets. More ...
Thomas, accused of assaulting his wife as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, can have the charges dismissed if he successfully completes the probation program.
The linebacker was arrested by police after an Oct. 31 incident where Thomas "allegedly pushed his wife with a kitchen chair, punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the neck," The Star-Ledger reported.
Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, after police also found devices commonly used to smoke marijuana.
Under the terms of the agreement, made with Morristown Superior Court Judge Stuart Minkowitz, Thomas' probation period will last 24 months. Thomas will also have to perform 100 hours of community service, in addition to both psychological and drug counseling.
"This matter has been addressed by the court and we're going to respect the privacy of the family."