Around the League

Presented By

Bryan Bulaga to play left tackle for Green Bay Packers?

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 01:05 AM

The Green Bay Packers drafted Bryan Bulaga as a left tackle out of Iowa in 2010. He found a home at right tackle as a rookie when starter Mark Tauscher was injured and never vacated the position.

Left tackle Marshall Newhouse has been average at best in two years as the starter at left tackle. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Bob McGinn reported that Newhouse allowed 42 1/2 pressures, 11 sacks and 13 1/2 "bad" runs in 2012 and 41 1/2 pressures, 10 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 "bad" runs in 2011.

The Packersneed better production from their left tackle, and Bulaga could be the answer, McGinn suggests.

"It's hard for me because I think Bryan has really emerged," coach Mike McCarthy said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I think he's an all-pro right tackle. I thought he was having an all-pro year this year. That's the way he graded out for us. He had the bad game at Seattle, but he recovered."

Bulaga missed the final seven regular-season games with a small fracture in the capsule of his hip. Undrafted rookie free agent Don Barclay fared better than expected in relief -- so much so, that Bulaga flipping sides could be an option. The wild card in all this is tackle Derek Sherrod, who missed all of 2013 after he suffered a gruesome broken leg as a rookie. There were high expectations as a first-round pick out of Mississippi State, but he was off to a slow start before the injury. There once was a vision of Sherrod on the left and Bulaga on the right for the next 10 years. That hasn't been ruled out.

Bulaga has shined on the right side, but that offensive line has to improve. Newhouse has yet to find consistency in two years as the starter on the left.

McCarthy won't stand idle with the same production from the line.

"I'll say this," McCarthy said. "We will be a better offensive line next year. You can write that down."

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE