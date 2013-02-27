Bryan Bulaga to play left tackle for Green Bay Packers?

Bulaga missed the final seven regular-season games with a small fracture in the capsule of his hip. Undrafted rookie free agent Don Barclay fared better than expected in relief -- so much so, that Bulaga flipping sides could be an option. The wild card in all this is tackle Derek Sherrod, who missed all of 2013 after he suffered a gruesome broken leg as a rookie. There were high expectations as a first-round pick out of Mississippi State, but he was off to a slow start before the injury. There once was a vision of Sherrod on the left and Bulaga on the right for the next 10 years. That hasn't been ruled out.