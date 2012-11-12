Bryan Bulaga moved to IR by Green Bay Packers

The team announced Monday that Bulaga has been moved to injured reserve, eight days after suffering a significant hip injury during a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Bulaga started the Packers' first nine games of the season.
This is the first hit to an offensive line that had played every snap this season before Bulaga went down. T.J. Lang shifts over from left guard to replace Bulaga. Evan Dietrich-Smith takes Lang's previous position.
Both players performed well in their new roles against the Cardinals, but depth is a concern on the line. As the Green Bay Post Gazette recently pointed out, undrafted rookie Don Barclay is likely the next man up in the event of another injury. Barclay has yet to play a snap from scrimmage.
The Packers filled their roster vacancy by signing linebacker Vic So'oto. The second-year player out of Brigham Young played in seven games for the Packers in 2011 before spending time with the Oakland Raiders this season.