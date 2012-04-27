Bruce Irvin wants to reward Seahawks for leap of faith

Put it this way: Not everybody thought the Seattle Seahawks made the right choice in selecting Bruce Irvin with the 15th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.
The choice marked the first shocker of the draft. Irvin -- a defensive end/linebacker -- showed explosive physical ability during his time at West Virginia, but character issues played a large part in why many draft experts labeled him a second-rounder at best.
Pete Carroll didn't share the same opinion. The Seahawks coach recruited Irvin at junior college during the coach's run at USC, but poor grades killed a potential pairing. It took some time, but Carroll finally got his man.