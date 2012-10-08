Bruce Irvin boasts after big game for Seattle Seahawks

When the Seattle Seahawks selected defensive end Bruce Irvin with the 15th overall pick in April's draft, it was hardly considered a home-run pick. It was common to hear the pick described as a reach.
Irvin was at it again Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, finishing with two sacks in a 16-12 win. When he clinched a Seattle victory with his strip-sack of Cam Newton late in the fourth quarter, Irvin became just the 14th player in NFL history to have at least 4.5 sacks in his first five games.
There's merit to the argument that Irvin shouldn't be declaring victory over his critics one month into his career, but we're going to give him a pass. It's very difficult to walk into the NFL and immediately become an impact player. Irvin has pulled that off with the Seahawks.
Carroll isn't your standard NFL thinker. He proved it again here.