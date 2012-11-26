Bruce Carter put on injured reserve by Dallas Cowboys

They were already playing without their All-Pro caliber insider linebacker Sean Lee. Now they will be without his wildly talented tag team partner Bruce Carter for the rest of the season.
Todd Archer of ESPNDallas.com reports Carter is heading to injured reserve because of a dislocated elbow that will require surgery. He's the fourth defensive starter to hit IR along with Lee, defensive end Kenyon Coleman, and safety Barry Church.
Carter was playing extremely well this season, showing a complete game that should put him in the Pro Bowl some day soon. Now the Cowboys will have backups at both inside linebacker positions. They are going to sign Brady Poppinga, according to Archer. Ernie Sims will now be a starter.
On paper, the Cowboys had one of the more talented defensive groups in the league. Too many names have been erased.
UPDATE: Carter tweeted to his fans Monday.